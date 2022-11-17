Finance chiefs from S. Korea, Poland discuss arms, nuclear plant exports
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met his Polish counterpart to discuss bilateral issues, including South Korea's arms exports to the Eastern European nation, the finance ministry said Thursday.
During the meeting with Polish Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska in Seoul earlier in the day, Choo said arms deals between the two countries reflect their high level of cooperation.
The remark came as South Korea recently signed arms deals worth around US$12.3 billion to export battle tanks and fighter jets to Poland.
Rzeczkowska welcomed South Korea's support on the deal and expressed hope that both governments would continue to pay attention to the arrangement.
Choo also asked Poland to support South Korea's bid to build a homegrown nuclear power plant based on the APR1400 technology in Patnow, located some 240 kilometers west of Warsaw.
Last month, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Polish private energy group ZE PAK and Polish state-owned public power company PGE signed a letter of intent in Seoul, which calls for working together on the development plan of a nuclear power plant at the Patnow site.
Choo pointed out that trade between the two countries set a record high last year despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
The combined trade between South Korea and Poland came to $7.7 billion in 2021, rising sharply from $6.4 billion in 2020, the ministry data showed.
Rzeczkowska, meanwhile, shared the latest updates on the ongoing clash between Russia and Ukraine, and praised South Korea's humanitarian support regarding the war, according to the ministry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)