Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Thursday, its first missile provocation in a little over a week, according to the South Korean military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Wonsan area in Kangwon Province at 10:48 a.m. It did not provide other details.
-----------------
Yoon to meet with Saudi crown prince
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Seoul on Thursday, his office said.
The two are scheduled to hold talks followed by lunch. Discussions are expected to focus on ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, with South Korean businesses eager to win construction projects in Neom, a Saudi smart city project overseen by the crown prince.
-----------------
(LEAD) Biz leaders of S. Korea, Saudi Arabia discuss future cooperation
SEOUL -- Business leaders of South Korea and Saudi Arabia discussed ways Thursday to deepen their economic partnership, citing climate change, space technology and bio as new areas the two sides can cooperate on as future investment.
The two nations also signed some 20 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between the governments and companies on infrastructure, chemicals, renewable energy, gaming and various other industries.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign minister warned Thursday that Pyongyang will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States sticks to its campaign for the strengthening of the extended deterrence to its regional allies.
In a statement, Choe Son-hui took issue with an agreement of the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan earlier this week to bolster the extended deterrence capabilities, which refer to Washington's readiness to provide Seoul with all necessary options, both nuclear and conventional, to deter aggression or provocation by the North.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Denuclearizing N. Korea is 'not unattainable,' dialogue efforts should go on: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister emphasized the need to continue efforts to coax North Korea into abandoning its nuclear weapons, a goal which is "not unattainable."
In a joint interview with Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV on Wednesday, Kwon Young-se described sanctions, pressure and extended deterrence as means to bring Pyongyang to denuclearization talks.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nat'l college entrance exam kicks off
SEOUL -- More than half a million students sat for the college entrance exam on Thursday, the nation's most important annual academic event that includes an English listening test during which all airplane takeoffs and landings are banned nationwide.
A total of 508,030 high school seniors, graduates and others signed up to take the state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a nine-hour five-session exam, held at some 1,370 test sites across the country.
-----------------
N. Korea registers Pungsan dogs as intangible cultural asset
SEOUL -- North Korea has registered its indigenous Pungsan breed of dogs as an intangible cultural asset, its state media said Thursday, amid a controversy in South Korea over a pair of such dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.
North Korea's cultural ministry has listed the breed, as well as works of art and culture connected to the Pungsan, as "non-material cultural properties," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Updated Airbnb can make hosting easier, travel experience more unique: executive
SEOUL -- Home rental platform Airbnb Inc. hopes to make hosting easier and travel experiences more unique, through stronger host protections and a wider variety of listings included in its latest platform upgrade, a top executive has said.
Airbnb announced a series of upgrades to its platform Thursday, consisting of an increased host damage coverage, a host mentorship program and six new Airbnb categories.
