Manager for Korean Series champions becomes highest-paid skipper in KBO
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kim Won-hyong, manager of the 2022 Korean Series champions SSG Landers, became the highest-paid skipper in South Korean baseball Thursday.
The Landers announced that they handed Kim a three-year extension worth 2.2 billion won (US$1.64 million). Kim received a 700 million-won signing bonus and will make 500 million won per year in salary.
The Landers noted that the deal makes Kim the highest-paid manager in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
The club had announced its plan to extend Kim's contract during the Korean Series, saying terms of the deal would be negotiated after the championship round. The Landers went on to defeat the Kiwoom Heroes in six games, capping off a historic campaign in which they became the first KBO team ever to go wire to wire to win the regular season title.
Kim thanked the club for the lucrative deal and said he will go for a repeat of the title in 2023.
"I've had so much to celebrate this year," Kim said. "I'd like to do it all over again next year."
