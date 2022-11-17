KBO's Doosan Bears sign new pitcher Dylan File
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears announced Thursday they have signed a new pitcher, Dylan File.
The Bears said File, 26, will make US$650,000 in his one-year deal.
A 21st-round choice by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 draft, File has yet to pitch in the majors. In five minor league seasons, File has compiled a 34-29 record with a 4.04 ERA in 102 appearances, including 90 starts.
In 2022, File made 26 appearances, including 19 starts, in Triple-A for the Milwaukee Brewers, going 8-6 with a 4.57 ERA, along with 95 strikeouts and 34 walks in 114 1/3 innings.
The Bears said File has a good command of all four of his pitches -- fastball, curveball, slider and changeup -- and he is a proven innings eater.
The Bears had earlier signed a new foreign hitter in Jose Rojas. Clubs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) can each sign up to three foreign players, but no more than two pitchers.
Rojas is replacing former designated hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez. The Bears ended the 2022 season with Robert Stock and Brandon Waddell as their two foreign starters.
