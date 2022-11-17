Yoon, Dutch PM agree to upgrade bilateral ties, boost cooperation in chips
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte agreed Thursday to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership," and to strengthen cooperation in the semiconductor and nuclear power industries.
Yoon and Rutte announced the agreement after a summit meeting in Seoul, saying they discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation in high-tech industries, on regional and global issues, and in their joint response to North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.
The two leaders also adopted a joint statement on the establishment of a South Korea-Netherlands strategic partnership.
"We agreed to further strengthen the complementary cooperation between the Netherlands, which is strong in semiconductor production equipment, and South Korea, which is strong in semiconductor manufacturing," Yoon said during a joint press conference.
"Cooperation in the semiconductor sector between two countries that occupy key positions in the global semiconductor supply chain will also contribute to stabilizing global supply chains," he said, noting he and Rutte held talks with chip industry representatives from both sides ahead of their summit.
Yoon also said the two sides shared an understanding on the growing importance of nuclear energy amid the global energy crisis and agreed to back related cooperation by establishing a communication channel to discuss the construction of new nuclear power plants in the Netherlands.
On North Korea, Yoon said he and the prime minister agreed the North's unprecedented ballistic missile launches and nuclear threats seriously undermine regional peace and stability.
"We agreed to work to draw a strong and united response from the international community in the event North Korea carries out a grave provocation, including a seventh nuclear test," he said.
Rutte added North Korea has refused to take part in talks for complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, which he said calls for keeping the level of pressure on the regime through the complete and effective implementation of sanctions on the country.
The leaders' joint statement also outlined other details of the two countries' agreement to establish a strategic partnership, including their commitment to a free, open, secure and interoperable cyberspace.
Yoon and Rutte agreed to co-host a summit on Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain in the Netherlands next February, the statement said.
"The two Leaders also agreed to work closer together to produce concrete deliverables in the areas of clean energy, including wind energy and hydrogen, low carbon green economy, digital innovation, smart agriculture, the space industry, the defense industry, science and technology, research and development, as well as logistics, smart port and transportation," it said.
The leaders condemned Russia's "unprovoked aggression" against Ukraine, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to multilateralism, as well as universal values, including democratic principles, human rights, good governance and the rule of law, and their commitment to strengthening the implementation of the Paris Agreement.
"The two leaders expressed the will to show global climate leadership," the statement said. "Leaders particularly highlighted the importance of phasing down coal and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including methane."
Yoon also requested the Netherlands' support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, it said, and Rutte "will positively consider" supporting the candidacy.
