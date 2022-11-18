(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 18)

If a bill proposed by a National Assembly member is expected to require tax expenditures to be enforced, the National Assembly Budget Office estimates the amount beforehand. The number of bills proposed by legislators for six months from the beginning of the current administration and expected to cost the government more than 1 trillion won for the first five years of enforcement is 87, according to a media's analysis of the office's cost estimations, and 52 of them were proposed by the Democratic Party. The Korean presidential term is five years.