Prosecutors seize cash bundles from opposition lawmaker under bribery probe
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday conducted a second raid on the home of opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae, now under a bribery probe, to seize bundles of cash discovered there in their first raid earlier this week.
Prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office searched the Democratic Party lawmaker's offices and home Wednesday over allegations that he received 60 million won (US$44,800) from a businessperson in 2020 in return for business favors.
At that time, prosecutors reportedly found a huge sum of cash from the four-term lawmaker's home but did not confiscate the money because it was not included in their search and seizure warrant.
They eventually seized the cash bundles in their second raid after obtaining a separate warrant from the court. Some of the cash found in Noh's wardrobe was reportedly contained in envelopes with a specific company name printed on them.
Prosecutors suspect the money allegedly given to Noh by the businessperson may be included in the cash bundles.
But Noh has denied his bribery allegations, arguing the cash found at his home includes condolence money he had received in the past and proceeds from his book sales.
