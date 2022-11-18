Go to Contents
(LEAD) Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch

14:06 November 18, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's orders; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Council on Friday to implement strengthened extended deterrence measures following North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier in the day, his office said.

Yoon gave the instructions shortly after North Korea fired its second ICBM in two weeks in apparent protest of the United States' renewed pledge to use all means, including nuclear, to defend its allies South Korea and Japan from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

"President Yoon ordered a strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture, active implementation of measures to strengthen the executability of the extended deterrence against North Korea agreed between South Korea and the U.S., and a strengthening of security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan," the presidential office said.

"Also, he ordered action for strong condemnation and sanctions against the North, including a U.N. Security Council response, together with the United States and the international community," it said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 18, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

