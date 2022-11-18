Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Council on Friday to implement strengthened extended deterrence measures following North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier in the day, his office said.
Yoon gave the instructions shortly after North Korea fired its second ICBM in two weeks in apparent protest of the United States' renewed pledge to use all means, including nuclear, to defend its allies South Korea and Japan from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. create missile defense consultation body amid growing N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States launched a working-level missile defense consultation body Friday to step up the allies' policy coordination against evolving North Korean security threats, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The two sides held the inaugural session of the Counter Missile Working Group (CMWG) at the ministry in Seoul amid heightened tensions caused by a recent series of North Korean missile launches, including that of a short-range ballistic missile the previous day.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. seek ways to thwart N.K. cryptocurrency theft in Seoul symposium
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held a joint government-private forum Thursday on how to counter cryptocurrency theft and other illegal cyber activities of North Korea, a presumed main source of Pyongyang's financing for its missile and nuclear programs.
Co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department, the Symposium on Countering DPRK Cyber-Exploitation of Cryptocurrency Exchanges held here involved government officials and private-sector experts from the two countries, as well as representatives from cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain companies from more than a dozen countries, including Malaysia and New Zealand. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
U.N. Third Committee passes N. Korea human rights resolutions for 18th consecutive year
WASHINGTON -- The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning North Korea for systematic human rights violations.
It marks the 18th consecutive year the committee passed a resolution calling for efforts to improve human rights conditions in the reclusive state. The resolution marks the first of its kind in four years to be sponsored by South Korea.
------------
(6th LD) Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea
BALI, Indonesia -- President Yoon Suk-yeol asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to play a more active and constructive role in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program during their first summit talks in Bali on Tuesday.
Yoon's request came as North Korea has sharply escalated tensions with a barrage of missile tests and simulations of a nuclear strike on South Korea, and amid concern it could conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test soon.
------------
Over 6 million mobile phones seem to be in use in N. Korea: research
SEOUL -- The number of mobile phones in use in North Korea is estimated at 6.5 to 7 million, marking a steady increase in subscriptions since the 3G network was first launched in 2008, a new research by an American group showed Tuesday.
During a press briefing in Seoul, researchers at 38 North, a Washington-based think tank specializing in North Korea issues, presented their latest research on digital communications in the North, including a map of the estimated cellular coverage based on satellite imagery of more than 1,000 cellular base stations.
------------
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
WASHINGTON -- The United States will have to take certain actions that will be "more defensive" should North Korea conduct a nuclear test, President Joe Biden said Monday.
The U.S. leader said he has also called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to try and prevent North Korea from taking further escalatory steps, noting the U.S.' defensive actions, if taken, will be "up in the face of China."
