Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea sets Nov. 24 deadline for Pyongyang's response on planned return of body: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will wait for a week to see whether North Korea responds to its offer to return the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near a border river in July.
"The Ministry of Unification plans to wait for North Korea's response for around a week but if it does not express its intent by Nov. 24, we plan to regard the case as an unclaimed death in consultations with the local government," Lee Hyo-jung, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.
------------
Ruling party raises allegations of N. Korea cash remittance case involving former gov't
SEOUL -- The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday raised a claim that the former government of ex-President Moon Jae-in was involved in a case in which a South Korean underwear company allegedly smuggled huge sums of foreign currency into North Korea about three years ago.
Prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Ssangbangwool Group secretly sent millions of U.S. dollars to China between 2018-19 and that the money was sent to North Korea.
------------
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Denuclearizing N. Korea is 'not unattainable,' dialogue efforts should go on: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister emphasized the need to continue efforts to coax North Korea into abandoning its nuclear weapons, a goal which is "not unattainable."
In a joint interview with Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV on Wednesday, Kwon Young-se described sanctions, pressure and extended deterrence as means to bring Pyongyang to denuclearization talks.
(END)