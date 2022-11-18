Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 November 18, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Nov. 14 -- Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test

15 -- Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea

16 -- U.N. Third Committee passes N. Korea human rights resolutions for 18th consecutive year

17 -- N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies

Denuclearizing N. Korea is 'not unattainable,' dialogue efforts should go on: minister

18 -- N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military

Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch

S. Korea sets Nov. 24 deadline for Pyongyang's response on planned return of body: ministry
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK