S. Korea reports 2 more avian influenza cases

19:49 November 18, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed two additional cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) strain of H5N1, bringing the total cases reported from poultry farms since this autumn to 18, officials said.

One of the cases was confirmed at an egg farm in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, and the other at a duck farm in Cheongju, 113 km southeast of the capital, the officials said.

Quarantine measures have been taken on the two affected farms, including access blockades, a mass cull of poultry and an epidemiological investigation, the officials said.

A quarantine officials disinfect a truck near a poultry farm in the city of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Yonhap)

