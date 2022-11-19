2014 -- The Gwangju District Court sentences the head of the sunken ferry Sewol operator to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of more than 300 people in the April ferry sinking. Kim Han-sik, chief executive officer of Chonghaejin Marine Co., is also found guilty of violating the law on safe maritime navigation in connection with the tragedy. The prison term, however, was commuted to seven years by the Supreme Court in October 2015.

