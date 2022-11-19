(World Cup) Much-maligned midfielder hoping to win over critics
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Na Sang-ho has been a poster child for head coach Paulo Bento's stubbornness in his player selection process.
Bento, who has been in charge since August 2018, has been reluctant to call up some players despite their obvious skills and notable showings with their clubs. On the flip side, Bento has stuck with a few other players, even through their lethargic performances at the club level.
Na falls in the latter category. He has played all 24 international matches on Bento's watch, mostly coming off the bench as a versatile link between forwards and defenders.
However, whether he deserved to be named to the 26-man team for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been up for heated debate among fans, considering Na's uninspiring play for FC Seoul.
Na said Saturday his goal here is to win over his critics, however so gradually.
"Being criticized is a natural part of being a football player. I am embarrassed, but this also pushes me to work harder," Na said following a training session at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. "I believe criticism will disappear if I play well in this World Cup. My goal is to try to bring positive results, one match at a time."
Na said he is aware of challenges ahead for South Korea, who will take on Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in Group H. The Taegeuk Warriors will be underdogs in at least two of the games, and in all three if Ghana's recent form comes into the equation.
"Their players have looked great, but we're also preparing well. We can expect some good results," Na said. "It really comes down to execution. I think we are a tight bunch. We trust each other and we have great teamwork."
