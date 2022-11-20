(World Cup) Ex-top coaches eager to see how teams respond to pressing, devise new strategies

"I think pressing has become absolutely universal now," said Wenger, former Arsenal boss and now head of FIFA's global football development and its Technical Study Group (TSG), at a press conference Saturday. "That's why long balls behind the defensive lines will be interesting to analyze; how important it is to be available quickly when you win the ball, and how important the quality of the first pass is to avoid pressing. It'll be important to dribble to get out of first pressing. These will be interesting data points to analyze during the World Cup."

