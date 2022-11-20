(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of the K-pop sensation BTS will perform in the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday evening, to be joined by other stars in delivering a message on inclusion and diversity.
FIFA announced Sunday that the South Korean pop star and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi will perform "Dreamers," from the official World Cup soundtrack, during the 30-minute show.
The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. in Qatar time, or 11:40 p.m. Sunday in South Korea. It will set the scene for the opening match between the host country Qatar and Ecuador kicking off at 7 p.m. local time at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, about 50 kilometers north of Doha.
"The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering for all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion," FIFA said in a statement. "Football allows us to come together as one tribe, and the Earth is the tent in which we all live."
The seven-act show will feature tributes to all 32 participating nations, previous World Cup hosts and volunteers. FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will also perform.
Jungkook visited with the South Korean team Saturday in their base camp, Al Egla Training Site, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said Sunday.
Jungkook received the national team shirt as a gift, and met with head coach Paulo Bento and the players for a photo-op during his five-minute visit, the KFA said.
"I hope you will stay healthy. My bandmates and I, along with all the Korean people, will be cheering you on," Jungkook said in a message to the team, as provided by the KFA in a video clip. "When I perform on the stage Sunday, I will keep you on my mind and do the best I can."
South Korea's first match in Group H will be Thursday against Uruguay.
