(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean KF-16 fighter jet crashed due to an engine issue during a flight mission on Sunday, with its pilot having safely escaped, the Air Force said.
The pilot of the jet belonging to the 19th Fighter Wing made an emergency ejection in an area some 20 kilometers west of Wonju, some 85 km east of Seoul, at 8:05 p.m., according to the armed service.
"Currently, the pilot remains safe and we are trying to ascertain any damage to civilians," the Air Force said in a text message sent to reporters.
It remains unknown whether the fighter in question is a single-seat KF-16C or a double-seat KF-16D.
