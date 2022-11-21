Korean-language dailies

-- Investigation imminent into opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party pushes for revising party convention rules (Kookmin Daily)

-- Holding daughter's hand, Kim Jong-un launches 'monster ICBM' (Donga Ilbo)

-- With key aide arrested, investigation closes in on Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors zero in on opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Segye Times)

-- With popularity of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco, demand for tobacco rising (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecution investigation closing in on opposition party leader (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- COP27 fails to make major progress in resolving climate damage facing developing nations (Hankyoreh)

-- In 3 yrs, Seoul will be unable to find place to dispose of 1,000 tons of trash (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Avengers' production company becomes Nexon's biggest shareholder (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Series of general strikes to simultaneously take place (Korea Economic Daily)

