(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 21)

Experts have speculated as to why photos of Kim's daughter were disclosed at this point. It may have to do with the confidence of Kim in connection with the visible progress being made in test-firing the ICBM as well as a sign of encouragement for the scientists and engineers who enhanced the reliability of the deadly weapons. Some experts floated the idea that the new photos are an indication that North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons program will be a long-term project that can be handed over to Kim's future successors.