(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 21)

In a nutshell, Pyongyang has apparently taken a step toward developing and deploying Hwasong ICBMs. The North, of course, has yet to prove its technologies to ensure that warheads endure the harsh conditions of their reentry into the atmosphere. So Pyongyang is likely to conduct more ICBM launches to speed up acquiring such technologies. What's worrisome is that such ICBMs, which are designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads, could hit several targets, including Washington, D.C., and New York, at the same time. In this sense, Hwasong ICBMs could be called a game changer in any potential military conflicts.