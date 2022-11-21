(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 21)

Noh served as a member of the Supreme Council of the DP after winning the bid at the convention of the party in August 2020. Prosecutors suspect that the money seeking favor for the businessman's solar panel business went to Noh's campaign for the party post. A four-term lawmaker who has led the DP's think tank on democracy taking bribes to fund his campaigning for parliamentary and party elections could be a huge scandal. The businessman accused of bribing him is said to have lobbied many figures connected to former liberal presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in. The prosecutorial probe may extend to other DP lawmakers.