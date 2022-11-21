BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year
09:14 November 21, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has received a prize at this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) for the fifth year in a row, the event's organizers have said.
BTS won in the category of favorite pop duo or group, beating out other big name nominees, such as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic, according to a list of winners unveiled on the homepage of the AMAs ahead of the awards ceremony on Nov. 20, 2022 (U.S. time).
It marks the South Korean band's fifth trophy in the prestigious American music awards since it first clinched one for favorite social artist in 2018.
