Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #AMAs

(2nd LD) BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year

13:49 November 21, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with BTS' additional win, TXT's participation in red carpet event in last para; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has received two prizes at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in its fifth year of being honored in one of the most prestigious music awards in the United States.

BTS won honors for favorite pop duo or group and favorite K-pop artist during the 2022 AMAs held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time).

It marks the fifth year for the South Korean group to grab an AMA since it was named favorite social artist for the first time in 2018.

BTS beat out other big name nominees, such as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic, to win its fourth consecutive honor in the favorite pop duo or group category since 2019. The septet set a record for the most wins in the category in the AMAs' history, which began in 1974.

This AFP photo shows BTS posing with trophies at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

It also was chosen as the winner in the favorite K-pop artist category after being nominated in the new category created this year along with BLACKPINK, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and TWICE.

Last year, BTS rewrote K-pop history by becoming the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award. It also was among the megastars from across the musical spectrum to perform during the awards ceremony.

The band did not fly to the U.S. to attend the ceremony this year. Its youngest member, Jungkook, performed "Dreamers," a song from the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during its opening ceremony Sunday (local time).

Tomorrow X Together, another popular boy group managed by BTS' agency, Big Hit Music, received spotlight from local media when it walked on the red carpet for the AMAs.

This image captured from the homepage of the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022 (U.S. time), shows South Korean boy group BTS as the winner of the favorite pop duo or group prize at this year's event. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This Reuters photo shows South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together posing for the camera during the red-carpet event of the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK