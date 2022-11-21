Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK ICBM deployment

S. Korean military says no info on N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM deployment

13:19 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean military said Monday it does not have any information indicating that North Korea has deployed its latest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that was test-fired last week.

After the test-firing Friday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on leader Kim Jong-un's mention of "ICBM units," fueling speculation over the possible deployment of the new ICBM known to put the entire U.S. mainland within range.

"We have assessed the ICBM, fired on Nov. 18, was the Hwasong-17 missile as the North has claimed, and we have no information regarding its operational deployment," Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a regular press briefing.

He added that the intelligence authorities of the South and the United States are conducting an additional analysis related to the issue.

This photo, released Nov. 19, 2022, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile being erected on a mobile launcher. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK