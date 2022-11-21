CJ Logistics inks MOU with shipper SM Line to strengthen North America biz
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with shipper SM Line Corp. to expand their logistics businesses in North America.
The two sides will join hands in the shipping and truck delivery of chilled and frozen cargo, known as reefer freight.
CJ Logistics will utilize SM Line's marine logistics network and temperature-controlled cargo delivery systems to provide cold chain freight delivery to and from the United States.
The two will also expand inland truck delivery services utilizing the logistics network of CJ Logistics' America branch, it said.
"Following Monday's agreement, we plan to continue our partnership with SM Line and expand our global logistics business by developing additional routes to countries like Thailand and Vietnam," a CJ Logistics official said.
