Yoon's office considers suing opposition lawmaker over alleged false claim against first lady
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is looking into suing an opposition lawmaker on charges of defaming first lady Kim Keon-hee with claims that her photos with a sick Cambodian child were staged with studio lighting, an official said Monday.
The move comes after Rep. Jang Kyung-tae of the main opposition Democratic Party said Friday that foreign reporters and photo experts believe the photos were taken with at least two or three pieces of lighting equipment, not naturally during charity work.
The presidential office denied Sunday that any lighting was used.
"We're considering suing him on charges of libel or seeking compensation for damages," the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency, arguing Jang could have fact-checked his claims.
"A member of a public party's Supreme Council made remarks that were factually wrong," he added.
Yoon's office has yet to file a complaint against anyone since the start of the administration.
Jang created a stir earlier by describing the first lady's visit with the Cambodian child, which took place while she was accompanying President Yoon Suk-yeol to Southeast Asia earlier this month, as "poverty porn."
"The presidential office should apologize and punish the person responsible for using a child to turn poverty and pain into promotional tools," Jang said at a party meeting Monday, demanding an inquiry into who planned and filmed the first lady's public schedule during the trip.
