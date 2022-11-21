Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kenya

Kenyan president to visit S. Korea for summit with Yoon

17:00 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kenyan President William Ruto will visit South Korea this week for a summit meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential office said Monday.

The summit will be held Wednesday during Ruto's three-day visit to the country starting Tuesday at Yoon's invitation, the office said.

He will be the first Kenyan president to visit South Korea in 32 years and the two sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation, it said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's special envoys -- Choung Byoung-gug (L) and Kim Jae-kyung (R) -- pose for a photo with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi, in this undated photo released by the South Korean foreign ministry on Sept. 16, 2022. Choung and Kim took part in a ceremony on Sept. 13 to mark the Kenyan president's inauguration and presented a letter from Yoon to Ruto. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK