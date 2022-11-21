Kenyan president to visit S. Korea for summit with Yoon
17:00 November 21, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kenyan President William Ruto will visit South Korea this week for a summit meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential office said Monday.
The summit will be held Wednesday during Ruto's three-day visit to the country starting Tuesday at Yoon's invitation, the office said.
He will be the first Kenyan president to visit South Korea in 32 years and the two sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation, it said.
