Yoon pledges close cooperation in letter to Saudi crown prince
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol sent a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday pledging close cooperation between the two countries following his visit to South Korea last week, his office said.
Yoon sent the letter in response to Prince Mohammed's note thanking the president for his hospitality during his visit to Seoul last Thursday.
"The crown prince's visit became an important milestone in taking the bilateral relationship one step farther," Yoon wrote in his message, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"We will cooperate closely for the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030," he added, referring to the crown prince's road map for moving the country away from an oil-centric economy.
