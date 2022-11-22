Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon indefinitely suspends routine Q&As with reporters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon stops taking questions from reporters on way to office (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition leader accused of holding 'hidden stake' in scandal-ridden land development project (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition leader accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (Segye Times)
-- Opposition leader accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition leader accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon suspends routine Q&As with reporters (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition leader under fire for holding 'hidden stake' in scandal-ridden land development project (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 1 in 4 households in Seoul slapped with comprehensive real estate taxes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Individual investors suffer losses in KOSDAQ convertible bond market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung's 'hidden stake' in project alleged (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Conflict intensifies over Yoon's dispute with MBC (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon stops taking questions on way to office (Korea Times)
