(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 22)

President Yoon must have had trouble having doorstep interviews because he could not prepare for unexpected questions from reporters in advance. His lack of a political career worsened the situation, as seen in his nonchalant rebuttal of mounting criticism on his appointments of unqualified top officials in his administration. "Did you see any better ministers in the previous administration than now?" he asked reporters. The MBC reporter certainly showed disrespect for the president, but it cannot serve as an excuse for the presidential office to set up a wall in the lobby and stop the doorstep interviews. That will backfire.