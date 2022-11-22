1988 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan, after turning over power to his military colleague Roh Tae-woo in February of that year, issues a public apology for having stashed away a large amount of funds during his eight-year presidency. Calling the money "gifts and donations" from conglomerates, Chun promised to return it to state coffers. After the announcement, he retired to Baekdam Temple on Mount Seorak, Gangwon Province. A court later ruled that Chun had improperly accumulated over 220 billion won (US$191 million) during his term in office. The former president denied having that amount and has yet to keep his promise to return the funds.

