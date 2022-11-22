SNU uses most energy among Seoul facilities for 10 yrs in row
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul National University (SNU) consumed the most energy among all facilities in Seoul in 2021 for the 10th year in a row, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the country's most prestigious university consumed 53,318 tons of oil equivalent (TOEs) of energy last year. One TOE is equivalent to 10 million kilocalories.
SNU has topped the list of the 316 facilities using the most electricity annually for 10 years in a row since the city government first released such data in 2012.
SNU, sprawling some 1.36 million square meters in southwestern Seoul, has a number of labs that use energy 24 hours a day, taking up most of the total campus' electricity demand.
A total of 316 facilities in the city used a combined 1.97 million TOEs of energy last year, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The total amounts to about 25.8 percent of the city's total energy consumption.
Among the list are LG Science Park, R&D center for LG Group and KT Mokdong IDC, one of the major data centers.
