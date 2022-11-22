PM orders thorough safety measures over forecast of heavy rains
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday ordered authorities to deploy thorough safety measures amid a forecast of heavy rains in the Gangwon and North Gyeongsan provinces.
The instruction came as the weather agency warned of heavy rainfall in the eastern part of Gangwon and the coastal areas of North Gyeongsang beginning Tuesday night.
Han instructed the interior minister, heads of fire and forest departments, and provincial governors to take preventive measures to minimize damage from heavy rains, Han's office said in a statement.
"Emergency inspections should be conducted in mountainous areas, such as steep slopes and areas at risk of falling rocks, and safety measures should be taken to prevent flooding in underground spaces, such as low-lying homes and underground parking lots in urban areas," Han said.
The per-hour precipitation in the areas is expected to reach between 30 and 80 millimeters, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
