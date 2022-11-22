Samsung Heavy bags 346.6 bln-won order for 2 shuttle tankers
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it has won a 346.6 billion-won (US$255 million) order to build two shuttle tankers for an Oceanian shipper.
Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing that it will deliver the vessels to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by the end of June 2025.
A shuttle tanker is designed to transport oil from an offshore oil field to a storage tank and equipped with a variety of offloading equipment.
The shipyard has clinched $8.1 billion worth of orders so far this year, or 92 percent of its yearly order target at $8.8 billion.
Samsung Heavy, the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate Samsung Group, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics Co.
