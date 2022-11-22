Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung Heavy bags 346.6 bln-won order for 2 shuttle tankers

10:25 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it has won a 346.6 billion-won (US$255 million) order to build two shuttle tankers for an Oceanian shipper.

Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing that it will deliver the vessels to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by the end of June 2025.

A shuttle tanker is designed to transport oil from an offshore oil field to a storage tank and equipped with a variety of offloading equipment.

The shipyard has clinched $8.1 billion worth of orders so far this year, or 92 percent of its yearly order target at $8.8 billion.

Samsung Heavy, the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate Samsung Group, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics Co.

A shuttle tanker built by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK