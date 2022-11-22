Go to Contents
S. Korea, India discuss supply chain cooperation, investment

11:00 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Senior trade officials of South Korea and India discussed ways Tuesday to boost cooperation on ensuring stable supply chains and expanding bilateral trade and investment, Seoul's trade ministry said.

South Korea's Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin met with India's vice trade minister, Sumita Dawra, who came to Seoul for a four-day visit, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Jeong called for enhanced bilateral cooperation in responses to climate change and supply chains as key strategic partners, particularly as South Korea seeks a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region under its new strategy.

The Indian official shared the need to work more closely in supply chains facing fast-changing global circumstances and voiced hope for greater investment in his nation by South Korean firms, according to the ministry.

During the first nine months of this year, bilateral trade came to US$22 billion, with the comparable figure for all of 2021 coming to $23.7 billion, according to government data.

This file photo, taken Nov. 3, 2022, and provided by the trade ministry, shows South Korean and Indian officials posing for a picture ahead of the ninth round of the bilateral CEPA upgrading talks in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

