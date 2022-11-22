Over two-thirds of bond experts expect 25 bp rate hike this week: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- More than two-thirds of bond mavens in South Korea forecast the central bank will raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points this week after hawkish monetary tightening in the United States, a poll showed Tuesday.
According to the survey of 100 bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA), 99 percent of the respondents predicted the Bank of Korea (BOK) would jack up its policy rate at a rate-setting meeting slated for Thursday.
Of the 100 respondents, 70 percent bet for a 25 basis-point hike, while 29 percent expected a 50 basis-point jump.
"Most experts backed a 25 basis-point rate hike, as lower-than-expected inflation growth in the U.S. led to predictions of slower policy tightening," KOFIA said.
In addition, a smaller number of experts expected bond rate hikes in December. Of the 100 respondents, 25 percent predicted December hikes, down 15 percentage points from a month earlier.
Only 6 percent of the 100 respondents expected a rise in inflation rates in December, down 17 percentage points from a month ago.
Thirty-four percent of respondents eyed the "king dollar" phenomenon to slow down.
According to the same survey, KOFIA's bond market survey index (BMSI) stood at 103.8 for December, considerably improved from 95.8 in November.
A BMSI reading below 100 means more experts expect bond market conditions to worsen.
KOFIA said the December bond market sentiment generally improved on-month despite expectations of further rate hikes from the BOK.
It said, "Uncertainties in inflation and the foreign currency market are expected to ease amid the regulators' efforts to stabilize the bond market and signs of possible slowdown in policy tightening by major economies."
