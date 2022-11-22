Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COP27 #green cargo route

S. Korea, U.S. to create Busan-Tacoma green cargo shipping route

11:30 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish a green cargo shipping route linking South Korea's Busan port with the U.S.' Tacoma port near Seattle in a move to better achieve the maritime carbon neutrality, Seoul's oceans ministry said Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Seoul's climate ambassador, Na Kyung-won, and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry earlier this month on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, held in Egypt from Nov. 6 through Friday, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Seoul and Washington will launch a feasibility study this year on the creation of the Busan-Tacoma route by running zero-emission vessels in line with the global initiative to decarbonize the shipping industry by 2050, according to the ministry.

South Korea also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Global Green Growth Institute to jointly push for various projects meant to implement emission reduction goals, it added.

This photo, provided by Seoul's oceans ministry, shows South Korea's climate ambassador, Na Kyung-won (R), and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry posing for a photo in Egypt on Nov. 8, 2022, after signing an agreement on the creation of a green cargo shipping corridor. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK