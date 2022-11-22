Seoul stocks down late Tues. morning on China's COVID-19 resurgence
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks surrendered earlier gains late Tuesday morning as investors took a wait-and-see stance amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had inched down 5.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,414.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened slightly higher but soon fell to negative territory on lackluster investor sentiment.
Investors have taken to the sidelines amid worries that recent COVID-19 trends in China could lead to more strict anti-virus measures and slow down the country's economy. China is South Korea's top trading partner.
In Seoul, large-cap shares were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.14 percent, and smaller rival SK hynix dipped 0.35 percent.
Auto shares lost ground. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.89 percent, sister affiliate Kia fell 0.46 percent and car parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.09 percent.
Among gainers, top chemical firm LG Chem added 2.05 percent, steel maker POSCO Holdings advanced 1.56 percent and bio firm Samsung Biologics inched up 0.9 percent.
The local currency had been exchanging hands at 1,355.4 won against the dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close as of 11:20 a.m.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)