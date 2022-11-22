Go to Contents
S. Korea confirms 4th case of monkeypox: KDCA

20:04 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of monkeypox, health authorities said.

The patient is a medical worker of a hospital, where the country's third monkeypox patient was hospitalized for a test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The person has been on a high-risk list after being accidentally pricked by an injection needle while taking a skin lesion sample from the patient on Nov. 14.

Following the accident, the person got a vaccine shot, but tested positive on Tuesday.

The country reported its first three cases of monkeypox in June, September and earlier this month.

In this file photo, a sign displaying symptoms of monkeypox is displayed at Incheon International Airport on July 24, 2022. (Yonhap)


(END)

