Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- OECD cuts South Korea's 2023 growth outlook to 1.8 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- A series of general strikes set to kick off (Donga Ilbo)
-- Strikes set to kick off, expected to paralyze cargo, transportation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Labor to go on with strike amid hardship (Segye Times)
-- Umbrella union declares all-out fight by taking hostage of national logistics (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cargo unions to go on strike in just 5 months (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Truckers to go on strike demanding enactment of special construction safety law (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Jeonse' fraud targeting the vulnerable (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cargo, transportation to stop amid economic hardship (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to stop 'employment succession' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LG Chem to build cathode plant in Tennessee (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'I want my child back': Itaewon crush victims' families call for answers (Korea Herald)
-- OECD slashes Korea's growth forecast to 1.8 pct for 2023 (Korea Times)
