Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #ruling party

Yoon to host dinner with ruling party leaders

08:53 November 23, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will host a dinner with ruling People Power Party leaders later this week to discuss his recent Southeast Asia trip and other issues, his office said Wednesday.

Friday's dinner will be attended by PPP chief Chung Jin-suk, floor leader Joo Ho-young, Secretary-General Kim Seok-ki and other members of the interim leadership, as well as Yoon's chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and senior political secretary Lee Jin-bok.

Yoon is expected to share the results of his trip to Cambodia and Indonesia, and express his appreciation for the leadership's efforts to handle the party's recent internal turmoil.

Yoon previously hosted a lunch with party leaders at the presidential office in June.

A meeting with opposition leaders has yet to materialize.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a Group of 20 summit at the Apurva Kempinski in Bali, Indonesia, in this file photo taken Nov. 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK