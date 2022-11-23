Go to Contents
Marines Corps commemorates 2 soldiers killed in 2010 N.K. artillery attack on Yeonpyeong Island

11:00 November 23, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Marine Corps held a ceremony Wednesday to commemorate the sacrifices of two soldiers killed in North Korea's artillery shelling of a northwestern border island a dozen years ago.

The event took place at the Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, with the attendance of some 200 people, including the families of the deceased soldiers -- Staff Sgt. Seo Jeong-u and Lance Corporal Mun Gwang-uk.

The artillery attack on Yeonpyeong Island occurred on Nov. 23, 2010, killing the two soldiers and two civilians.

In a statement read out by a senior defense ministry official, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup called on troops to inherit the fighting spirit of the two soldiers and maintain a firm readiness posture capable of fighting and wining "anytime."

"Should North Korea undertake a direct provocation, (we) will make an immediate, stern response in light of our right to self-defense," Lee said in the statement.

Calling the victims in the attack "heroes," Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung vowed to remember their sacrifices "for good."

"We will become a loyal Marine Corps that achieves a victory anytime, anywhere under any circumstances," he said.

The Marines Corps has set the five-day period through Friday as a commemorative period in honor of the fallen soldiers.

This file photo, taken Nov. 23, 2021, shows a ceremony under way to commemorate the sacrifices of two Marines killed in North Korea's artillery attack on Yeonpyeong Island in 2010 at a national cemetery in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

