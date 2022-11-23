(World Cup) PM calls for safety measures over World Cup cheering on streets
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed authorities Wednesday to ensure safety measures as sports fans are expected to hold large-scale street cheering events for World Cup games.
The instruction came as the Seoul Metropolitan Government decided to allow street cheering events for the national soccer team's World Cup games this week and next week, although the nation is reeling from a deadly crowd crush late last month.
Han called for authorities to "be thoroughly prepared not to cause a single accident," with street cheering scheduled to be held Thursday for South Korea's opening match against Uruguay.
Han also asked for "cooperation so that the people who participate in the cheering can be orderly and safe."
With regard to a resurgence of COVID-19, Han renewed calls to receive updated vaccines.
"Above all, we need to speed up vaccination," Han said, emphasizing the need for vaccination for people aged 60 or above and those who are in nursing hospitals.
Han assured people updated COVID-19 shots are safer than the original vaccines.
