6 companies to recall nearly 63,000 vehicles over faulty parts: gov't
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Six auto companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea and Kia Corp., will recall 62,967 vehicles over faulty components, the land ministry said Thursday.
Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 31,195 vehicles from seven models, including the E 350 4Matic, due to a defect in the 12-volt battery that could cause malfunctions in the emergency lights and automatic door unlocking, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Kia is recalling 24,491 Carnival multipurpose vehicles due to an error found in engine control software that can cause the car to stall.
Tesla Korea will recall 1,131 vehicles of two of its models, including Model S over a software error found in the electronic power steering.
Volkswagen Group Korea will recall 272 Golf 8 2.0 TBI vehicles after detecting a defect in a part in the seat belt pretensioner that locks the seat belt in the event of a crash.
Other defects that led to the recall included problems associated with rear camera control and excess vehicle load due to the installation of unauthorized attachments, the ministry said.
Owners of the vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
(END)