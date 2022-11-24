N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday lashed out at South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration for seeking independent sanctions on Pyongyang, calling it a "faithful dog" to Washington.
In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo-jong harshly criticized the South for labeling the North's military exercise as a "provocation" and warning Pyongyang of additional sanctions if such provocation continues.
"As soon as the U.S. talked about its 'independent sanctions' against the DPRK, South Korea parroted what the former said," she said. "This disgusting act shows more clearly that the south Korean group is a 'faithful dog' and stooge of the U.S."
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"If they think that they can escape from the present dangerous situation through 'sanctions', they must be really idiots as they do not know how to live in peace and comfort," she added.
She then warned that the "desperate sanctions and pressure of the U.S. and its South Korean stooges against the DPRK will add fuel to the latter's hostility and anger and they will serve as a noose for them."
