Korean-language dailies

-- Rival parties agree to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rival parties agree to parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush on condition they pass next year's budget first (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to cut real estate taxes to ease burden of single-home owners (Donga Ilbo)

-- Parties agree to 45-day parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy; presidential office also subject to investigation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to cut property taxes for single-home owners (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to slash property taxes for single-home owners (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rival parties agree to parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush; presidential office subject to investigation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rival parties to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush 26 days after tragedy (Hankyoreh)

-- Rival parties agree to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Data show cargo truck accidents rising for past 3 years despite implementation of Safe Freight System (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Umbrella union instructed truckers to 'drain every gas station' to maximize strike effect: cargo union source (Korea Economic Daily)

