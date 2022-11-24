Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in November

Consumer price inflation has remained high at 5.7 percent in October due to increases in electricity and gas fees and the accelerating price increases in processed food products, although increases in the prices of petroleum products have moderated. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) and the inflation expectations of the general public have stayed high at the lower-4 percent level. Looking ahead, it is forecast that consumer price inflation will somewhat decrease due to the base effect and the economic slowdown, but will remain high at the 5 percent level for some time. Consumer price inflation is projected to be 5.1 percent in 2022 and 3.6 percent in 2023, slightly below the August forecast of 5.2 percent in 2022 and 3.7 percent in 2023, but uncertainties are judged to be high related to the movements of exchange rates and global oil prices, the degree of economic slowdown at home and abroad, and the size of increases of electricity and gas fees.