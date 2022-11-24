S. Korea's unification ministry expresses strong regret over 'deplorable' statement by N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government voiced strong regret Thursday over biting criticism of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration by the North Korean leader's sister, describing it as "deplorable."
"We consider it very deplorable that Vice Director Kim Yo-jong criticized the leader of our country with vulgar language today without showing even the most basic level of courtesy," the unification ministry said.
Hours earlier, Kim issued a harshly worded statement lashing out at the Yoon administration for seeking more independent sanctions on Pyongyang for its provocations.
She criticized Yoon by name and called the president and his aides "idiots." She even accused Seoul of serving as a "faithful dog" of Washington.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)