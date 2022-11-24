Go to Contents
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources

13:01 November 24, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Jin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, will join a front-line Army boot camp north of Seoul next month to start his mandatory military service, defense sources said Thursday.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of the capital, on Dec. 13 and undergo a five-week training program, according to the sources.

After the basic training, Jin will be assigned to a local unit.

The vocalist announced his plan to serve in the military after the band's concert in the southern port city of Busan last month.

All able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

This photo provided by Big Hit Music is of Jin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

