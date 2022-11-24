Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #opposition lawmaker #search

Opposition lawmaker's PC, server at National Assembly searched over bribery allegations

14:44 November 24, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Thursday raided the National Assembly as part of an investigation into allegations that opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae received 60 million won (US$45,167) from a businessperson in 2020 in return for business favors.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to an information system maintenance office at the main parliamentary building to seize emails and other evidence from a PC and a computer server Noh used while serving as a head of the parliamentary science and ICT committee, officials said.

The four-term lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party has been under allegations that he received the money before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from the businessperson who, prosecutors suspect, sought the lawmaker's influence in a range of business issues needing administrative backing.

The latest search reportedly aimed to determine whether Noh was asked to use his influence as the then head of the parliamentary committee in matters related to any state bodies under the supervision of the committee.

Prosecutors previously searched his home and office twice last week, and plan to call him in soon for questioning.

Noh has refuted the allegations.

Democratic Party Rep. Noh Woong-rae attends a party meeting on Nov. 22, 2022, at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK